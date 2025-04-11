A tragic helicopter crash near New York City claimed six lives Thursday afternoon, prompting an emotional moment on live television as CBS anchor Kristine Johnson reported the devastating news.

According to People, the crash occurred around 3:15 pm in the Hudson River, near Jersey City, New Jersey.

Officials confirmed that all six people aboard the Bell 206 helicopter — including the pilot and a family of five visiting from Spain — died in the incident.

The cause of the crash has not yet been shared, and the aircraft remains submerged in the river.

As the news broke during CBS New York's live coverage, Johnson became visibly emotional. Fighting through tears, she told viewers, "This never, ever escapes me when you have to cover these types of stories on what you believe to be, will be, a normal day and it turns out to be anything but."

Her voice trembled as she added, "This is not the news you ever want to hear. This is not just another day in the office."

Videos and witness accounts of the helicopter crash on the Hudson River point to a "catastrophic failure of the aircraft," Chopper 2's @ChopperDanRice says. https://t.co/jfvm7RMqfU — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) April 11, 2025

The New York City Fire Department reported that the crash occurred on the New Jersey side of the river, though they were assisting in response efforts. The Hoboken Fire Department later confirmed that the exact location of the crash was in Jersey City.

According to a law enforcement source, the victims included three adults and three children. The passengers were identified as tourists from Spain, but officials have not yet released their names, TheWrap said.

The helicopter, a Bell 206, is a commonly used model for sightseeing tours. Authorities from both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash.

Early reports indicate that the aircraft may have broken apart mid-air before hitting the water upside down.

The tragedy comes as part of a growing list of aviation-related incidents this year. Federal investigators are expected to review flight data and maintenance records as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Kristine Johnson's heartfelt response on air reflected the weight of the moment.