Debbie Rowe, former wife of the late pop icon Michael Jackson, recently made a rare public appearance after an extended period out of the spotlight.

The 66-year-old was spotted in Palmdale, California, on Monday, looking almost unrecognizable nearly a decade after beating breast cancer, Men'sJournal said.

Wearing a blue button-up shirt, light jeans, and white sneakers, Rowe kept a low profile while running errands.

She was spotted cashing a check before leaving in her custom-built Range Rover Vogue, reportedly valued at $200,000.

Her eyes were hidden behind dark sunglasses, and her blonde hair was styled with soft bangs.

Debbie Rowe, who previously worked as a nurse, is the mother of Michael Jackson's two oldest children, Paris and Prince.

She has mostly stayed away from the spotlight since her divorce from Jackson in 1999 and his death in 2009.

In 2016, Debbie Rowe publicly disclosed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

By early 2017, she had finished her last chemotherapy treatment. At the time, her daughter Paris celebrated the news, proudly posting online, "My badass mom, kickin butt n takin names."

Debbie Rowe Resurfaces Amid Release of Leaving Neverland 2

This recent appearance comes shortly after the release of "Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson," a follow-up to the original 2019 HBO documentary that explored child abuse claims against the singer.

Rowe has not commented publicly on the new film, although she did appear briefly in the original version.

Over the years, Rowe has opened up about her regrets related to Jackson's struggles with drug addiction. In a 2022 documentary, "TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson," she became emotional while sharing her feelings.

"I should have done something and I didn't," she said. "There is a number of people that died from addictions, and in some way, I was part of it."

According to DailyMail, Rowe worked for Dr. Arnold Klein, a Beverly Hills dermatologist who treated Jackson and was later criticized for supplying him with powerful medications.

Rowe said she felt partly responsible for what happened, admitting, "I was basically as bad as him."

After separating from Michael Jackson, Debbie Rowe gave him full custody of their two children.

Several years later, Paris Jackson shared that she reconnected with her mother when she was 15 years old.

Describing their dynamic, Paris characterized their bond as relaxed and friendly, and in a 2021 interview, she noted that having her mother in her life now feels more like having a close friend.