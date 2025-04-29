While celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 Super Bowl victory at the White House, President Donald Trump` made headlines with a swipe at pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Speaking on the South Lawn alongside Eagles players and coaches, Trump applauded the team's 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

While praising the Eagles, he also acknowledged Taylor Swift, who was present at the game to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

"I watched in person. I was there along with Taylor Swift," Trump said. Then, with a smirk, he added, "How did that one work out?" His comment was met with laughter from the crowd, People said.

The remark adds to an ongoing feud between Trump and Swift.In September 2024, following Taylor Swift's endorsement of his opponent Kamala Harris in the presidential race, Donald Trump expressed his disapproval by posting "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" on Truth Social.

He also criticized her the following day on "Fox & Friends," calling her "a very liberal person" and warning she'd "probably pay a price" for her political views.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TAKES SHOTS AT TAYLOR SWIFT AND THE #CHIEFS.



“I watched in person, I was there along with Taylor Swift. How did that work out?!”



💀💀💀

pic.twitter.com/hUtAqbE5td — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 28, 2025

Trump Celebrates Eagles' Super Bowl Win, Praises Team's Grit

Despite the jab at Swift, Trump kept the focus mostly on the Eagles' success. He praised the team's physical style of play, calling them "modern day warriors," and highlighted the famous "tush push" play that helped define their season.

According to USAToday, Trump also made sure to compliment players like Saquon Barkley, who rushed for over 2,000 yards after joining the Eagles from the New York Giants.

"I told the Giants not to lose Saquon," Trump said. "That was not good. I called that one."

Trump also acknowledged quarterback Jalen Hurts, who didn't attend the White House event. According to NBC News' Yamiche Alcindor, Hurts and several other key players were absent due to "scheduling conflicts."

Trump praised the star quarterback, acknowledging his strong season and impressive performance in the game. He described him as both a great player and a respectable individual.

Wide receivers DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown were among others missing from the visit, as noted by local reporters.

Although Trump's remarks about Taylor Swift may generate further political and pop culture buzz, he concluded the event by shifting the spotlight back to the team.

He emphasized their dedication, highlighting their strong performance and the unity they demonstrated throughout the season.