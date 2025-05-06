Star Wars actor Mark Hamill took to social media to mock President Donald Trump after the White House shared a post inspired by the iconic franchise which included one crucial mistake.

A seemingly AI-generated photo of Trump was published to the White House social media accounts on Sunday, May 4, also known as Star Wars day, in which the 47th President appears reimagined as a character from the Star Wars universe.

In the photo, a muscular Trump is seen holding a lightsaber while posing in front of the American flag.

"Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners ... back into our Galaxy," read the post's caption. "You're not the Rebellion — you're the Empire. May the 4th be with you."

However, social media users, including Hamill, quickly pointed out that Trump is holding a red lightsaber in the photo, the same weapon famously used by the antagonistic Sith lords from the franchise.

Hamill took to social media app Bluesky to make fun of the President for this blunder.

"Proof this guy is full of SITH," he wrote, sharing a post containing the image of Trump.

Other users also took to online platforms to mock the Trump administration for the mistake.

"How do you not have one nerd on staff to tell you what color lightsaber is good and what color is bad???" questioned one user.

"Red lightsaber. You know that's the bad guys right," wrote another.

"Hey sorry, concerned patriot here. Why does Trump have a red lightsaber?" said a third.

"JUST SO YOU GUYS KNOW THIS IS SITH NOT JEDI BECAUSE OF THE RED LIGHTSABER," wrote a fourth.