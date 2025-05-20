"Dancing With the Stars" alum Cheryl Burke has spoken out firmly against online body-shaming, directly denying rumors that she's used weight-loss drugs or had plastic surgery.

In a TikTok video posted Sunday, May 18, Burke, 41, addressed the "cruel" comments flooding her social media, where users have speculated about her appearance.

"Let's address the elephant in the comments section. I am not on Ozempic. I am not sick. I didn't get a face transplant, and I didn't get a brow lift," she said, emphasizing that people are projecting their own insecurities onto her.

Burke, who has been in the public eye for over two decades, expressed frustration with people commenting as if she's not a real person.

"The way some of you guys talk about me, it's like you think I'm a headline or a filter, not a person," she said, pointing to hurtful remarks like, "We miss the old Cheryl."

According to US Magazine, she reminded viewers that the "Cheryl" from her younger years — whether from "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody" or season two of "DWTS" — no longer exists. "That Cheryl doesn't exist anymore," Burke stated.

The professional dancer expressed particular disappointment over the harsh criticism, noting that many of the negative remarks were made by women.

She found the accusations to be especially cruel and was deeply hurt by the fact that they came from fellow women, which she found both surprising and disheartening.

Cheryl Burke Shuts Down Surgery Rumors, Speaks on Natural Changes

Burke opened up about how her appearance has changed naturally over time, not through surgery or drugs. "My body has changed over the past 20 years. My face has changed because I have changed," she explained.

She cited personal experiences — including trauma, divorce, sobriety, and burnout — as reasons for her transformation, DailyMail said.

She made it clear that she wasn't looking for sympathy, explaining that she has gone through healing, loss, and grief like anyone else.

While those experiences may have left visible traces, she expressed no regret about them whatsoever.

The star also called out the pressure to prove she hasn't had procedures done. "What's been so challenging is this pressure to prove that I haven't done something, and to convince people that my healing is valid," she said.

Burke concluded her message by emphasizing that her online space is intended to be a place of support rather than judgment or speculation.

She made it clear that those who come to scrutinize, compare, or demand explanations about her appearance are not welcome.

In her TikTok caption, she delivered a strong message urging people to stop treating women's bodies as subjects for public dissection, hoping it would be the final time she'd need to address the issue.