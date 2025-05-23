Billy Joel, the legendary "Piano Man," has canceled all upcoming tour dates following a diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a brain disorder that can mimic symptoms of Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases.

The 76-year-old musician announced that recent performances exacerbated his condition, leading to issues with hearing, vision, and balance. Under medical advice, Joel is undergoing specialized physical therapy and will refrain from performing during his recovery period.

NPH is characterized by an accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain's ventricles, causing pressure that affects brain function. Symptoms often include walking difficulties, cognitive challenges, and urinary incontinence—collectively known as Hakim's triad. Due to its overlapping symptoms with other neurodegenerative diseases, NPH is frequently misdiagnosed, delaying appropriate treatment.

Joel's health has been under scrutiny since a fall during a February concert in Connecticut, where he appeared to lose balance but continued the performance. Following the incident, he postponed several shows, initially citing recovery from surgery. The recent revelation of his NPH diagnosis provides clarity on his health challenges.

Fans have expressed concern and support for Joel, noting his resilience and dedication to performing despite health setbacks. Medical experts emphasize the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of NPH, which can often involve surgical intervention to drain excess fluid and alleviate symptoms.

Hang in there 💪🏻💪🏻 Billy Joel is a legend — Steelers Blitz (@Steelers_Blitz) May 23, 2025

Sad to read this about Billy Joel. I was lucky to see him last summer, and he was fantastic, a true showman. Good luck in your recovery #Pianoman



BBC News - Billy Joel cancels tour after brain condition diagnosishttps://t.co/TgqcqUCZBN — kevin delaney (@jkd1969) May 23, 2025

Billy Joel's message

In his Instagram statement, Joel expressed gratitude for the medical care he's receiving and apologized to fans for the cancellation of his upcoming tour dates. "I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding," he wrote.

The artist also explained that the condition "has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance," according to a statement posted on the 76-year-old singer's official Instagram.

"Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health," it added.