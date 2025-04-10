Renowned musician Billy Joel has reportedly contributed $50,000 to a Super PAC supporting former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's bid for mayor of New York City.

The donation was made through the "William M. Joel Revocable Trust" to the "Fix The City" Super PAC, which has been established to bolster Cuomo's potential comeback in the June Democratic primary, according to court records obtained by Page Six.

Joel, 75, has a long-standing friendship with Cuomo, who is the godfather to one of Joel's daughters, Della Rose. The singer has previously hosted fundraising events for Cuomo and was among the first guests on Cuomo's podcast "Matter of Fact" following his resignation as governor in 2021 amid sexual harassment allegations, which Cuomo has denied. Despite spending most of his time in Florida, Joel has maintained his support for Cuomo's political endeavors, including this latest effort to reclaim public office.

As of March, the "Fix The City" Super PAC has already raised substantial funds for Cuomo's campaign, reportedly amassing over $2.3 million from prominent donors such as real estate moguls and business leaders, including media mogul Barry Diller. Fashion mogul Michael Kors, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, and Walmart heiress Alice Walton have also donated to the super PAC.

Cuomo officially launched his campaign for New York City mayor in a 17-minute video announcement published in March.

"We know that today our New York City is in trouble," Cuomo said in the video. "You see it in the empty storefronts, the graffiti, the grime, the migrant influx, the random violence. The city just feels threatening, out of control and in crisis."

Cuomo's candidacy is shadowed by controversies from his tenure as governor. He resigned after an investigation by the New York Attorney General found that he had sexually harassed 11 women, leading to widespread calls for his resignation. The Department of Justice later concluded that he harassed 13 women over eight years, fostering a workplace culture of fear and intimidation.

Additionally, Cuomo faced criticism for underreporting COVID-19 nursing home deaths and using state resources to write a pandemic memoir that earned him $5 million.