Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are officially free after former President Donald Trump granted them a full presidential pardon.

The couple had been serving prison time for bank fraud and tax evasion but will now return home to their family, ending years of legal battles and separation.

According to PageSix, the news came directly from Trump himself, who phoned the couple's children on Tuesday to deliver the surprise. "It's a terrible thing," Trump told them, referring to the couple's sentencing. "But it's a great thing because your parents are gonna be free and clean."

Grayson Chrisley, 19, and Savannah Chrisley, 27, were both on the call. "Mr. President, I just wanna say thank you for bringing my parents back," Grayson said emotionally.

Trump responded, "They were given a pretty harsh treatment based on what I'm hearing."

The Chrisley family shot to fame thanks to their hit reality show "Chrisley Knows Best," which made them household names and fan favorites across the country.

But their lives changed in 2022 when they were found guilty of submitting false documents to secure over $30 million in loans and failing to pay taxes. Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley received a 7-year sentence.

Chrisley Family Speaks Out After Presidential Pardon

Despite the conviction, the couple's legal team insisted they were wrongfully targeted. Their attorney, Alex Little, said in a statement, "This pardon corrects a deep injustice and restores two devoted parents to their family and community."

He added that the Chrisleys' public profile and conservative values may have made them targets of bias and possible constitutional violations.

Little also said that the government's case included a raid that was not legal, false witness testimony, and tainted evidence. "Todd and Julie's case is exactly why the pardon power exists," he said, adding that both had shown good behavior while in prison.

Trump's personal involvement added to the emotional moment for the family.

Savannah, who recently spoke at the Republican National Convention and has publicly supported Trump, told him that her brother was even kicked out of class for defending the former president, CNN said.

Trump was surprised, saying, "That should not have happened... They have good children, don't they?"

White House spokesperson Harrison Fields also weighed in, saying, "President Trump is always pleased to give well-deserving Americans a second chance."

With their names now cleared, the Chrisley family is ready to move forward.

Their representative credited former President Trump for helping make that possible, adding that the family is focused on healing and rebuilding their lives.