President Donald Trump announced, in a controversial move, that he would remove the Secret Service protection for former president Joe Biden's children, Hunter and Ashley move.

The announcement was made on Trump's Truth Social platform and has sparked significant backlash from various quarters.

According to U.S. law, Secret Service protection for a president's family ceases once they leave office.

However, children of former presidents are entitled to protection until they reach the age of 16. Additionally, former presidents and their spouses receive lifetime protection.

Trump's four children and their spouses received a six-month extension on their security details, a move that is consistent with previous administration practices.

Trump's Announcement Faces Harsh Critics

Critics have responded sharply to Trump's announcement, expressing concern about the potential safety risks posed by publicizing the removal of security for the Bidens, especially while one of them is traveling abroad.

"This could be a safety issue," remarked one user on social media. "Announcing the removal of protection while a former president's child is in a foreign country seems reckless."

Another commenter added, "He's basically putting a target on their backs. This is not just petty; it's dangerous." Many users highlighted the implications of such a public announcement, suggesting it could incite unwarranted attention or hostility toward the Biden children. "This action feels like a personal vendetta rather than a legitimate policy decision," another online observer noted.

Several political analysts weighed in on the situation as well. "This behavior shows how preoccupied he is with revenge," commented one analyst.

"It's alarming to see such disregard for the safety of others based on personal grievances."

Another expert added, "By making this announcement so publicly, Trump is not only challenging the norms of political decorum but also raising serious questions about the implications for family safety in political discourse."

Trump supporters defended his stance, with one writing, "Taxpayers shouldn't have to fund security for former presidents' families forever. It's time to draw the line."

Another supporter stated, "If they can afford to live the life they do, they can afford their own security."

This perspective reflects a broader belief among some segments of the population that public figures should not indefinitely rely on taxpayer-funded protections.

The announcement has likewise brought back conversations about the implications of political rivalries on private security and safety measures for high-level politicians.

"This entire situation underscores how toxic our political environment has become," remarked a Washington-based political strategist.

"When political attacks extend to family members, it illustrates a troubling trend that could have long-lasting repercussions."