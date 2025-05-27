Cassie Ventura, the 38-year-old singer and key witness in the ongoing criminal case against music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, has been hospitalized and may be in labor.

Sources say she was rushed to a New York hospital on Tuesday, May 27, and is currently in the labor and delivery unit.

Cassie, who is pregnant with her third child, had recently completed four intense days of testimony in Combs' criminal trial.

According to JustJared, she was around eight months pregnant while on the stand.

Although her condition has not been confirmed by medical staff, one insider suggested she may be experiencing complications.

The timing of her hospitalization follows a high-stress period. On May 13, Cassie began her testimony in a trial where Combs faces multiple charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals for prostitution. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Cassie Claims Diddy Controlled Her Career at Bad Boy Records

Cassie's testimony detailed serious allegations. She accused Combs of rape in 2018, describing an incident where he followed her home after dinner and assaulted her in her living room.

She also shared stories of physical abuse, including an incident where he stomped on her and left her with bruises.

During her time with Bad Boy Records, where she was signed under Combs' label, Cassie said she recorded hundreds of songs but was never allowed to release them. She claimed Diddy kept her busy constantly and controlled many aspects of her life.

The courtroom grew tense on May 15 when defense lawyers presented a text message they claimed showed Cassie was a willing participant in some of the activities she described.

One message read, "I love our (Freak Offs) when we both want it." Cassie stood firm, later saying she would give up the $20 million settlement she received in her civil case just to erase those experiences, SoapCentral said.

Cassie concluded her testimony on May 17. During the trial, she also spoke about her struggles with substance abuse and said both she and Combs used drugs during their relationship.

Cassie and her husband, fitness trainer Alex Fine, have two children. This will be their third.

The trial is set to continue on May 28, with new witnesses scheduled to appear, including law enforcement officials and another alleged victim.