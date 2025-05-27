A bizarre theory circulating online suggests that Sean "Diddy" Combs and his mother, Janice Combs, may be secretly communicating during his federal sex trafficking trial through an unconventional method: her wigs.

According to AllHipHop, some speculate that the rap mogul and his mother are using specific styles of wigs as a coded language—akin to Morse code—to convey private messages in court.

The alleged message system involves interpreting the style and quality of Janice's wigs as emotional or status indicators. Lavish wigs are seen as signs of family strength and solidarity, while simpler styles are rumored to suggest distress or struggle.

"Some are alleging this signals how the family is holding up emotionally," per the AllHipHop report. The theory, while unconfirmed and largely regarded as speculative, comes amid growing scrutiny of Diddy's courtroom behavior and his relationship with family members.

Ongoing Legal Battle Intensifies

The wig theory adds to a wave of dramatic claims emerging from the disgraced music mogul's ongoing legal troubles.

Cassie Ventura, has already testified, detailing alleged threats and violence during their relationship.

Kid Cudi also delivered sensational Cassie last week. He claimed that after Diddy discovered he was romantically involved with the "Me and U" singer, his $140,000 Porsche was firebombed.

"Sean said to me he was going to hurt both of us," Cassie told the court. "I took that in my mind that if I stay in this situation, we'll both be hurt."

She testified that Diddy warned her about the car explosion while they were out of the country, stating that "Scott's car would be blown up and his friends would be there to see it."

Cudi said he ended the relationship with Cassie in late 2011 for safety reasons. "For her safety, for my safety... because I knew Sean Combs was violent."

On Jan. 9, 2012, Cudi received a call informing him his Porsche was on fire. Photos presented to the jury showed extensive damage, with the red leather seats scorched and black smoke covering the doors. A fire department report confirmed that the vehicle was set ablaze with an incendiary device.

Despite the shocking testimony, Diddy's legal team has moved to strike Mescudi's statements from the record. In a letter, attorneys argued the remarks were speculative and prejudicial.

"Scott Mescudi's opinion that Mr. Combs was 'lying' about his Porsche was erroneously admitted and should be stricken from the record," they wrote, per TMZ. "A witness generally cannot testify that in his opinion, a declarant was lying when making a statement."

Diddy is facing multiple accusations of sex trafficking, racketeering, and abuse.