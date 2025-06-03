Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, the 56-year-old man charged with murdering "King of the Hill" voice actor Jonathan Joss, has posted a $200,000 bond and is set for release from the Bexar County Jail.

The suspect is required to remain under full house arrest, submit to random drug testing, and is prohibited from possessing any firearms as the conditions of his release.

San Antonio police noted that their investigation has found no evidence that Joss's murder was motivated by his sexual orientation, despite claims circulating online. The police department released a statement saying that investigators take allegations of hate crime very seriously and thoroughly review available information on all cases.

Joss, 59, was shot and killed on Sunday evening outside his former home on Dorsey Drive in south San Antonio. The actor was known for voicing John Redcorn in the animated series "King of the Hill" and for playing Chief Ken Hotate in "Parks and Recreation." He also appeared in films including "True Grit" and "The Magnificent Seven."

When officers arrived at the scene around 7:00 p.m., they found Joss lying near the roadway with a gunshot wound, based on police reports. Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, but Joss was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities arrested Alvarez after he fled the scene in a vehicle and reportedly told officers "I shot him" when he was taken into custody.

Joss's husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, claimed the shooting was a hate crime motivated by homophobia. He said that the gunman approached them while they were checking their mail and started shouting violent homophobic slurs before opening fire. He added his husband pushed him out of the way and saved his life and that "he was murdered by someone who could not stand the sight of two men loving each other."

Police records showed that officers were called to the address dozens of times due to ongoing disputes between Joss and his neighbors. The couple had experienced "both verbal and physical fights in the past" with "tensions between the two men building for years." The actor's home had burned down in January, and he was reportedly at the property to collect mail when the shooting occurred, according to TMZ.