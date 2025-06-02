Jonathan Joss' husband claims the "King of the Hill" voice actor was killed by a homophobic neighbor who shouted racial slurs before the fatal shooting in San Antonio on Sunday evening.

Tristan Kern de Gonzales said he witnessed the tragic killing of his 59-year-old husband, who voiced the character John Redcorn on the popular animated series. The couple just got married on Valentine's Day earlier this year.

San Antonio police responded to reports of a shooting in progress around 7:00 p.m. Sunday on Dorsey Drive and found Joss near the roadway with gunshot wounds. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but emergency medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene. Authorities arrested the suspect, 56-year-old Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja, on murder charges after he was detained about a block away from the scene of the crime.

The couple had visited their former property to check mail when they found what appeared to be their dog's skull and harness deliberately placed in view, Gonzales' Facebook statement said. The home had burned down in January, killing their three dogs.

"We began yelling and crying in response to the pain of what we saw," Gonzales wrote.

He added that while this was happening, a man suddenly approached them and started shouting homophobic slurs before taking a gun from his hip and shooting at them. Gonzales said they were unarmed and grieving when the incident occurred and that his husband pushed him out of the way when the neighbor opened fire.

The couple reportedly received threats over two years from area residents who repeatedly said they would burn down their home. Gonzales said they reported them to law enforcement several times but nothing was done. They also faced frequent harassment from people who did not accept the couple's relationship.

However, San Antonio police disputed the hate crime allegations. They added that investigators "handle these allegations very seriously and have thoroughly reviewed all available information."

"Despite online claims of this being a hate crime, currently the investigation has found no evidence to indicate that Mr. Joss's murder was related to his sexual orientation," police said in a statement.

Joss was best known for voicing John Redcorn on "King of the Hill" from seasons two through 13, taking over the role after the original voice actor died in 1996. He also played Chief Ken Hotate on "Parks and Recreation" and appeared in films including "True Grit" and "The Magnificent Seven."