A family dispute is brewing in the Beckham household, and it has nothing to do with soccer or fashion.

According to sources close to the family, Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham are currently not speaking, and the reason is Romeo's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.

While Romeo, 22, and Kim have been dating for some time, the issue reportedly started when Brooklyn, 26, and his wife Nicola Peltz raised concerns about Kim's intentions.

Brooklyn, now happily married and living in Los Angeles, is said to be protective of his younger brother and doesn't approve of the relationship—not because of jealousy, but because of doubts about Kim's motives.

Insiders say the tension between the brothers has been growing since December and reached a breaking point recently.

According to TMZ, Brooklyn and Nicola skipped several high-profile family events, including David Beckham's 50th birthday celebration in March and Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week show in early spring. Romeo and Kim were present at both gatherings, while Brooklyn and Nicola were notably absent.

Romeo Snubs Brooklyn in Family Birthday Post

Romeo posted a family photo from David's birthday party with the caption "Family is everything," tagging everyone—except Brooklyn and Nicola. This subtle move only added fuel to the rumors of a family rift.

While some may think this is just sibling drama, the absence of Brooklyn and Nicola from multiple public events has raised eyebrows.

Sources say that Brooklyn and Nicola are unlikely to attend any future events where Kim is present.

Kim, however, seems to have the support of David and Victoria Beckham. Sources say the parents trust her and have no issue with her relationship with Romeo. That said, they have not made any public statements about the situation.

Interestingly, Romeo and Kim recently attended a soccer match in Los Angeles with David and Victoria.

The match featured Inter Miami CF, the team David runs, facing off against LAFC. Brooklyn and Nicola, who live in LA, were not there—and sources say they weren't invited.

Brooklyn has been open about his love for his family in past interviews, even tattooing his siblings' names on his fingers, ENews said.

But despite their once-close bond, tensions appear to be growing between the Beckham brothers, with no clear sign of resolution.