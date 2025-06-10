NFL star Aaron Rodgers has confirmed that he is officially off the market. The four-time MVP revealed Tuesday that he quietly got married "a couple months ago," ending weeks of rumors sparked by a mysterious ring on his left hand.

Rodgers, 41, addressed the speculation during his first press conference as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After being asked about the black band he's been wearing, the quarterback simply responded, "Yeah, it's a wedding ring." He declined to share any details about his wife or their ceremony, PageSix said.

Rodgers' comments come after he was seen wearing the ring publicly at the 2025 Kentucky Derby in May.

A video showed him walking the red carpet at the Barnstable Brown Gala in Louisville, where fans noticed the new jewelry and began to speculate.

Aaron Rodgers confirms that he did indeed show up to camp with a wedding ring on 💍



Congratulations to Rodgers and his new spouse 👏



(via @steelers) pic.twitter.com/pVayQygpBo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 10, 2025

Aaron Rodgers Confirms Marriage Amid Steelers Debut

The NFL veteran first shared that he was in a new relationship back in December 2024 on "The Pat McAfee Show." At the time, he introduced his girlfriend as Brittani — clarifying with a laugh that she was "not Britney Spears."

By April, he called the relationship "serious," telling McAfee, "I'm 41, I'm in a different phase of life."

Rodgers also explained that he had made "personal commitments" off the field, which contributed to the delay in signing with a new team.

"I didn't want to short-change the guys," he said on Tuesday, referring to his Steelers teammates. "Until I could be here and be all-in, I needed to take care of my business."

According to the NY Post, Rodgers recently signed a one-year, $13.65 million deal with Pittsburgh after spending two seasons with the New York Jets.

He missed most of his first year with the Jets due to an Achilles injury, but bounced back to play all 17 games the following season.

This surprise marriage marks a new chapter for Rodgers, who was previously engaged to actress Shailene Woodley. That engagement ended in 2022. He also dated Olivia Munn and Danica Patrick in past years.

As Rodgers begins his journey in Pittsburgh, he's keeping his personal life mostly private. But his message is clear: he's settled down and ready to focus both on football and family.