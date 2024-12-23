Aaron Rodgers is officially off the market again with a brand new girlfriend. So who's the lucky lady?

The New York Jets quarterback shared the bit of surprising personal news during his latest weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show — that's right, the QB has a new girlfriend.

And Rodgers didn't shy away from the topic, casually mentioning that her name is Brittani, according to TMZ. Still, he also didn't give many details about who Brittani is, or how they met, although he seemed happy to talk about her.

And when host Pat McAfee teased him about being "in love," Rodgers didn't deny it. Instead, he called the feeling "a good one." He also said he got Brittani a Christmas gift, further fueling the lighthearted banter between him and the show's hosts.

Aaron Rodgers' New Girlfriend

This is Rodgers' first confirmed relationship since his high-profile breakup with actress Shailene Woodley in 2022.

The pair had been engaged after getting together in 2020 but eventually went their separate ways.

Before that, Rodgers had also dated race car driver Danica Patrick and actress Olivia Munn.

Recently, rumors swirled that Rodgers was seeing Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens.

However, unless Brittani is a nickname for Mallory, it looks like those rumors can officially be put to rest.

Aaron's Past Relationships

In the new Netflix docuseries Aaron Rodgers: Engima, Rodgers says, ""I didn't do myself any favors with some of the girls I dated after that that were in the public eye," as images of Munn, Patrick and Woodley flash on the screen, according to People.

But or now, Rodgers seems focused on enjoying his new relationship and the holiday season. And with the Jets' playoff hopes fading fast, it's safe to say the quarterback could use a little extra cheer off the field.