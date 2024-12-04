Aaron Rodgers has been enduring a "heartbreaking" journey of losing family and friends for his controversial views in his newest Netflix series, 'Enigma.'

Netflix released a trailer for the three-part series Tuesday, December 3, which features the NFL star's struggle to rebound after his Achilles heel was injured back in September of last year, in addition to controversy due to his unpopular views.

The clip begins with the New York Jets quarterback engaging in what appears to be a form of sound therapy, before the trailer dives into the athlete losing his temper on the field and "unfiltered" behavior.

"I'm trying to beat back Father Time and the expectations," Rodgers, 41, stated in the clip. The trailer also dives into a slew of controversial headlines written about the athlete, including an excerpt calling him an "Anti-vaxxer."

"Aaron Rodgers ain't for everybody," respected sports analyst Stephen A. Smith stated in the trailer before the commentator added, "Rodgers has shared controversial and crazy conspiracy theories."

"Losing friendships, family. It was heartbreaking," the former Green Bay Packer chimed in regarding his reputation. The clip also alludes to instances including the tension between his family, prompting an estrangement from his relatives.

His own father, Ed Rodgers, has previously complained of his son's lack of communication once he began dating 'Ocean's Eight' actress Olivia Munn back in 2014.

Jordan Rodgers, the athlete's brother, publicly slammed him for choosing to donate to California's wildfire relief in the amount of $1 million back in 2014, while allegedly not checking in on his own family.

Rodgers was deemed an "Anti-vaxxer" after voicing his concern surrounding the safety of the vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to 'Page Six,' he called Anthony Fauci "one of the biggest spreaders of misinformation."

Rodgers maintained in the series that once he embarked on his spiritual journey, everything shifted. "The metamorphosis is happening," the 41-year-old stated in the Netflix clip, which was riddled with multiple scenes of the football star participating in several spiritual practices.

'Aaron Rodgers: Enigma' premieres exclusively on Netflix December 17.