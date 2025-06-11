While awaiting trial on charges of first-degree murder, Luigi Mangione marked his 27th birthday behind bars last month by listing 27 things he's grateful for — a message that comes as he faces intense scrutiny and mounting legal battles.

Held at MDC Brooklyn, Mangione, 27, penned the list in an electronic message sent from the detention center, expressing appreciation for his friends, family, legal team, cellmate, and a growing number of supporters who have rallied behind him.

Among his messages of gratitude, Mangione acknowledged the "Latinas For Mangione" movement and thanked donors who have raised over $1 million for his legal defense. He also recognized those sending him commissary funds, which he said allow him to make "big purchases" from the facility's store.

JUST IN: Luigi Mangione shares in new letter:



“Last month, on May 6th, I turned 27 years old. I took some time to reflect on 27 things l'm grateful for:”



Among them: “The some 30,000 individuals around the globe who have come together to donate over $1,000,000 to my legal… pic.twitter.com/1EQzgEXMA3 — The Luigi Case (@LuigiCaseFiles) June 10, 2025

Court Documents Reveal Violent Intentions

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to both federal and state charges stemming from the December 4, 2024, fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in midtown Manhattan. Prosecutors say the killing was carried out as an act of terrorism and was the culmination of months of planning, as revealed in newly disclosed diary entries.

A red notebook recovered during Mangione's December 9 arrest in Altoona, Pennsylvania, includes entries where he details his disdain for the health insurance industry and outlines a plot to stage a high-profile act of violence. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office included excerpts in a new filing opposing a motion from Mangione's legal team to stay or dismiss the charges.

In one August 2024 entry, Mangione wrote, "I finally feel confident about what I will do. The details are coming together. And I don't feel any doubt about whether it's right/justified."

He continued, "The target is insurance. It checks every box."

The entries suggest that Mangione was aware of how his actions would be perceived publicly. On October 22, he wrote, "Do you bomb the HQ? No. Bombs=terrorism. Such actions appear the unjustified anger of someone who simply got sick/had bad luck and took their frustration out on the insurance industry, while recklessly endangering countless employees."

He emphasized the importance of avoiding collateral damage and portrayed his alleged actions as "targeted" and "precise."

Mangione also critiqued past attackers such as Ted Kaczynski, writing, "They commit an atrocity whose horror either outweighs the impact of their message, or whose distance from their message prevents normies from connecting the dots."

"By committing indiscriminate atrocities he becomes a monster, which makes his ideas those of a monster, no matter how true," he wrote.

Industry Reacts to Threats

Since the killing, authorities say threats have escalated against health insurance workers across the country. According to court filings, the shooting sparked fears within UnitedHealthcare and prompted protective measures for company executives.

Some physicians asked not to sign denial letters, citing concerns for their safety. Others reportedly left their jobs altogether. The company removed executive photos from its website, advised employees to refrain from wearing branded clothing, and enhanced security at its offices.

Mangione's next court appearance is scheduled for June 26. His federal trial is expected to begin in 2026.