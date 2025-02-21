Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old accused of killing healthcare executive Brian Thompson, appeared in Manhattan Supreme Court on Friday, Feb. 21, wearing a bulletproof vest and shackles.

His lawyer, Agnifilo, has condemned his treatment in federal custody, arguing that it hinders their ability to prepare his defense properly.

Mangione faces multiple charges, including murder and terrorism, across three jurisdictions for the Dec. 4 fatal shooting of Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel.

According to People, Judge Gregory Carro said the heightened security measures were necessary because of the large crowd of Mangione's supporters, who gathered inside and outside the courthouse, creating a chaotic atmosphere.

During a press briefing outside the court, Agnifilo voiced her frustrations. "He's in shackles. He was wearing a vest today with these leg shackled and his arms shackled," she stated, highlighting what she believes to be unfair treatment.

She noted that, at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, Mangione is typically unshackled and free to move around during their meetings.

However, in court, she claims that law enforcement heavily restricts their communication. "They stand right over us and we get no time with him," she added.

Luigi Mangione arrives in New York court today.



He’s wearing a bulletproof vest.



Deranged leftists have raised around $500K already for his defense.pic.twitter.com/AtDQ7IWvi3 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 21, 2025

Luigi Mangione's Legal Battle Gains Attention, Fans Rally for His Release

Despite the serious charges, Mangione has amassed a significant following. Supporters raised over $500,000 for his legal defense. Many traveled from across the country to attend his hearing, chanting "Free Luigi" outside the courthouse.

In addition to his legal troubles, Mangione has gained attention online for his appearance. Social media users have commented on his haircut and facial hair, noting that he looked "clean-shaven and freshly groomed," LatinTimes said.

Some supporters, frustrated with the American healthcare system, view him as a symbol of protest, while others are captivated by his looks.

"MY MAN OMG HE LOOKS SO GOOD," one user posted, while another remarked, "The way he has a new haircut AGAIN... those prisoners are taking good care of him."

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state charges in New York but has yet to enter a plea for the federal charges against him.

The case has sparked widespread debate, with some questioning the motivations behind his supporters and others emphasizing the severity of the allegations.