Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old Ivy League graduate accused of murdering the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, has reportedly filmed at least 20 high-quality sex tapes prior to the assassination and his eventual arrest.

It was not immediately clear when or how Mangione made the adult films. However, a source with knowledge of the suspected murderer's X-rated films said the explicit videos were far from amateur, noting that it had "perfect lighting."

"It wasn't just some grainy, late-night mistake," the source told RadarOnline. "He wanted to be watched. He got off on it."

The source also noted that Mangione was always filming his sexual encounters with women, adding that he was "putting on a show." Ironically, the source said Mangione was not a fan of watching pornography as he believed it kept men his age from going out to meet real women.

Outside of his pornographic films, Mangione has reportedly sent unsolicited nude photographs to women.

The source's allegations contradict a claim previously made by RJ Martin, Mangione's former landlord, who said the murderer could not possibly have sex as he lived in constant pain due to a pinched nerve and "misaligned spine."

Mangione is currently facing serious legal challenges over allegations that he shot and murdered UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel in Manhattan on Dec. 4, 2024. The 50-year-old CEO was walking to an annual investors' conference when a masked assailant, later identified as Mangione, approached from behind and fired multiple shots. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai West hospital about half an hour after the attack.

The police described the attack as "pre-meditated" and "pre-planned." Surveillance footage showed Mangione calmly approaching Thompson and firing, and crossing the street after the attack. He was captured nearly a week later after a McDonald's employee recognized him from circulated photos.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including first-degree murder as an act of terrorism, in connection with the shooting.