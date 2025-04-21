Brittany Cartwright is speaking out against Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s controversial remarks about autism, after the politician made sweeping and hurtful generalizations about those on the spectrum.

In a recent episode of her "When Reality Hits" podcast, the 36-year-old reality TV star, who is a mother to 4-year-old Cruz, fired back at Kennedy's comments, calling them "outrageous" and deeply upsetting.

Kennedy, 71, sparked a backlash during a press conference on April 16, where he linked environmental exposures to the rise in autism diagnoses.

According to DailyMail, he also made a series of grim statements about individuals on the autism spectrum, including claims that they would "never hold a job," "never play baseball," and "never go on a date."

In response, Cartwright, who revealed Cruz's autism diagnosis earlier this month, expressed her frustration on her podcast.

"He said that autism destroys families," she recalled. "He listed a bunch of things that kids with autism or people on the spectrum do not do. And that really upset me because the autism spectrum is so broad. That is not everybody."

Cartwright was particularly upset by the generalization that people with autism are unable to live fulfilling lives. "It kind of rubbed me the wrong way," she said. "It made me sad because it's such a public platform and misinformation is a big deal."

RFK Jr. Clarifies Autism Remarks, But Brittany Cartwright Says the Damage Is Done

Brittany went on to explain that her family had kept Cruz's diagnosis private for six months before sharing it publicly.

"I couldn't imagine my life being different," she said, adding that Cruz sees the world in a "vibrant and amazing" way that others might not understand.

Cartwright believes there are "no limitations" to what Cruz can achieve, stressing that he could one day be "the smartest in his class" or even work "for NASA."

Kennedy later attempted to clarify his comments, saying that he was specifically referring to individuals with "severe autism," but the damage had already been done.

Cartwright was joined by other advocates, including "Survivor" star Eva Erickson, who also rejected Kennedy's claims and emphasized that people with autism can achieve great things, from excelling in sports to having successful careers, ENews said.

Brittany, who remains actively involved in promoting autism awareness, reflected on her experiences as a mother and her commitment to supporting other families on similar journeys.

Emphasizing her desire to be a source of positivity and advocacy, she also expressed deep affection for her son, calling him "the most beautiful thing in the world."

Brittany's outspoken response is a part of a larger movement, as other celebrities, including Holly Robinson Peete, have also criticized Kennedy's remarks.