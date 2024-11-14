The drama between Jax Taylor and his ex-wife Brittany Cartwright continues, as he is now claiming that she has been asking him to hook up following their split.

"She'll call me, like, two days ago, 'Come over. You want to have some drinks? Come over. You want to come hook up?,' " the Vanderpump Rules alum said on the Nov. 14 episode of Bravo's Hot Mic podcast.

"She'll go out and publicly humiliate me and call me every name in the book, but three days ago, she's like, 'Hey, you want to come over and have dinner? You want to come over and have drinks? Don't tell anybody that I'm doing this,' " Taylor continued. "People don't know that. She talks all this s**t but then, you know, she'll be like, 'Come over. Come and hang out.' "

After the podcast clip was shared on Instagram, Cartwright left a comment on the post, denying her estranged husband's claims. "Let me make this clear, I was trying to see if we can be friends for our son and obviously we CAN'T," she wrote.

Elsewhere in the Hot Mic episode, host Alex Baskin asked Taylor what he thinks about Cartwright's claims that he's incapable of changing following his recent stint in rehab. "That's her opinion," he responded. "I've never been on medication in my entire life until I went to the facility, so I think this is playing a huge role. I was very stubborn; I didn't get help. This is the first time I've gotten help."

Taylor then said that Cartwright made the remark because she is "hurt," which he admitted she has "every right to be." He then teased that in the upcoming second season of Vanderpump Rules spin-off The Valley, fans are going to see their dynamic post-split play out and "people are going to come after" him.

"I was in a really dark, dark place. I did some really awful things," the 45-year-old confessed. "And what I mean by awful things is I was verbally abusive. He explained that he would compartmentalize his anger sparked by situations outside of his marriage and would "take it out" on Cartwright.

The former couple announced their separation back in February on their joint podcast, When Reality Hits. "Jax and I are taking time apart, and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health," Cartwright said at the time. She then filed for divorce in August, seeking primary custody of their 3-year-old son, Cruz.

