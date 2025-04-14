Reality star Brittany Cartwright is speaking out about the one thing she says she will never forgive her ex-husband, Jax Taylor, for — and it involves their four-year-old son, Cruz.

In a recent interview, Cartwright revealed that after she and Taylor separated, he refused to move out of their family home for seven months.

As a result, she and Cruz had to move between several rental homes. She explained that Jax refused to leave for seven months, even when she offered to let him stay in the rental properties she was paying for, PageSix said.

Despite her efforts, he remained unwilling to make the move, no matter what she suggested.

Cartwright, 36, said the hardest part was having to move their son, who was diagnosed with autism in the fall of 2023.

"When you're dealing with a child with autism, we shouldn't be the ones moving around. That should have never happened. But that's just how Jax is," she shared. "I'll never forgive him for doing that to us."

Brittany Refuses to Sell Home Built for Son Cruz

The home holds special meaning for Cartwright and Cruz. "I feel like I made this house a home. Cruz was born here. This is his house. He's got his pool outside; he's got his swing set. He's got his playroom. He's got everything here."

She said Taylor only moved out in December 2024 — not because he changed his mind, but because filming for Season 2 of "The Valley" was about to begin.

Cartwright believed that it wasn't until the cameras started rolling that he truly understood the situation.

Realizing that everyone would see he had made her move out seemed to be the only thing that finally pushed him to leave. She admitted that was likely his sole motivation.

According to DailyMail, now that Cartwright and her son Cruz have returned to their home, she has made it clear that she intends to stay. "I'm not putting her for sale. This is my house. I'm proud of myself, that I could do it by myself," she said. "He does not help me at all, with any of my bills. Let me make that clear."

The former couple, who married in 2019, separated in January 2024. Cartwright filed for divorce in August.

While she still wants Taylor to be involved in their son's life, rebuilding trust has proven difficult. She acknowledged that it will take a long time before she can truly trust him again.

As for Cruz, Cartwright says he's her world. "Even though he can't talk, I know everything that he wants, everything that he needs," she said. "We're just so synced. It's incredible."