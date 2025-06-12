Emmy-nominated writer, actress, and producer Jen Richards was struck by rubber bullets and flashbangs during anti-ICE protests in downtown Los Angeles on Monday.

The "Mayfair Witches" star described the incident in a post shared on social media. She said she was shot at while she was walking backward with her hands raised during what she characterized as a peaceful demonstration.

"We were in Downtown LA today. Thousands of peaceful protestors showed up to demonstrate that we won't stand by as our neighbors get rounded up to appease the racist fever dreams of a president and his fragile ego," Richards wrote.

"I was hit by flashbangs and rubber bullets, all while walking backward with my hands up," she added, noting that her partner, Rebekah Cheyne, was shoved in the chest with a police baton.

The actress also shared a photograph of her injured foot, showing damage that she said had torn through her Doc Marten boots.

Read more: Former FBI Informant Says Barack Obama Was The Target Of A Ku Klux Klan Assassination Plot

The Los Angeles Police Department fired approximately 600 baton rounds over the weekend, using lighter rubberized foam projectiles instead of traditional rubber bullets, according to reports. Law enforcement has employed various crowd control measures including tear gas, pepper balls, and flashbangs to disperse demonstrations that have continued for nearly a week.

The protests in Los Angeles began after a series of large-scale immigration raids conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on June 6, 2025. Federal officers, sometimes accompanied by armed National Guard troops, carried out sweeps across Southern California, targeting businesses, homes, and public spaces. These actions led to the detention of hundreds of people, including at their workplaces and in neighborhoods with significant immigrant populations.

The raids sparked protests in downtown Los Angeles to demand an end to the enforcement operations. In response, President Donald Trump subsequently deployed 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles, escalating tensions between federal authorities and demonstrators. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth indicated that additional active-duty Marines from Camp Pendleton could be mobilized if violence continued.