Former President Barack Obama was the target of a failed assassination plot.

Members of a Wayward, Florida, chapter of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) rustled up an elaborate plan to kill Obama just days before he was elected president in September 2008. Their plan included the day, time, location of the hit, and his motorcade route.

According to 'VIBE,' as the KKK was planning an attack to kill Obama, Joe Moore, a former counterterrorism informant for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), infiltrated the far-right terrorist organization to stop the assassination.

Moore recently released a book, 'White Robes and Broken Badges,' where he detailed how in order to stop the Obama assassination scheme, he joined the KKK himself, impressing them with expert gunmanship and military record.

"The deeper I became entrenched in the Klan, the more of a challenge it became to leave all that at the door when I went home to my wife and son," Moore wrote in the shocking memoir. "All I could visualize were members kicking in the door to come get me after learning my true purpose."

The book's description shares how Moore successfully infiltrated "the Ku Klux Klan in the backwoods of the Sunshine State, uncovering details about the hate group's structure and its modern far-right spinoffs which are operating to achieve the same goal: inciting a second civil war by whatever violent means necessary."

Shortly after he helped stopped the assassination attempt, Moore's cover was blown. He and his family were forced to go undercover.

"I take great pride in dealing a hateful organization a devastating near deathblow," he said. "The overall movement in general, though, was far, far from dead or even in decline."

Through his work he continued to urge that problems such as this are far from over.

"The Klan and the like-minded groups it has produced have learned to balance bullets with bluster and pistols with paper, both of which have the potential to do far more irrevocable damage on the state of our democracy than the former," the ex-Army sniper turned FBI informant said. "With the 2024 election looming, and democracy itself on the ballot—we should be very afraid."

According to the 'New York Post,' Moore's infiltration was the FBI's first-ever undercover operation targeting the hate group.

The former Chicago senator isn't the only political figure whose life was plotted on.

On July 13, former President Donald Trump was also the victim of an assassination attempt while speaking at an open-air campaign rally near Butler, Pennsylvania.