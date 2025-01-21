A$AP Rocky rejected a plea agreement on Tuesday that would have included 180 days in jail, choosing instead to face trial on felony assault charges.

The 36-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, could now face up to 24 years in prison according to the Associated Press if convicted of the charges stemming from a 2021 shooting incident.

The prosecution's final plea offer included pleading guilty to one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, a seven-year suspended sentence, three years of probation, and six months in jail.

Rocky declined the offer before Superior Court Judge Mark Arnold, setting the stage for what could be a high-profile trial.

Defense attorney Joe Tacopina revealed a new strategy during Tuesday's proceedings, announcing plans to call witnesses who will testify that the weapon seen in security footage was actually a "starter pistol" used as a security prop. This approach had not been mentioned in previous pretrial hearings.

The case centers on a November 6, 2021 incident where Rocky allegedly fired at former friend Terell Ephron near a Hollywood hotel. During preliminary hearings, Ephron testified that their longtime friendship had deteriorated, leading to a confrontation where bullets reportedly grazed his knuckles.

Over 100 prospective jurors filled the Los Angeles courtroom on Tuesday. Judge Arnold emphasized to the potential jurors that Rocky's celebrity status, including his relationship with Rihanna, with whom he shares two children, should not influence their judgment. "Because Mr. Mayers is an entertainer, a celebrity, that cannot harm him, and it cannot benefit him," Arnold stated.

The trial moves forward as Rocky maintains significant professional commitments, including his role as a celebrity chair at the upcoming Met Gala in May and an anticipated appearance in a Spike Lee-directed film alongside Denzel Washington.

While Rihanna's attendance at the trial remains uncertain, Rocky's attorney has suggested she is unlikely to appear in court. She was not present for Tuesday's proceedings.

Judge Arnold has indicated his intention to move quickly through jury selection, placing strict limits on attorney questioning of potential jurors.

The court will allow media cameras throughout the trial once the jury is seated, with opening statements expected to begin Wednesday or later this week.