Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer convicted in the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of "Rust," has been released from prison.

She had been serving time after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The New Mexico Corrections Department confirmed Gutierrez-Reed, 28, was released on May 23 under "dual supervision," meaning she will be monitored on both parole and probation, Enews said.

Her release took place in Arizona, near the California and Nevada borders. Gutierrez-Reed was sentenced in April 2024 to 18 months in prison after a jury ruled that her actions as armorer led to a deadly mistake.

A judge said she "turned a safe weapon into a lethal weapon," referencing the prop gun actor Alec Baldwin was holding when it fired a live round, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

"You were the one that stood between a safe weapon and a weapon that could kill someone," the judge told her during sentencing. Her case was labeled a "serious violent offense," which meant she had to serve at least 85% of her sentence.

Breaking Rust news! Hannah has been released from prison and granted parole. Her early release coincides with Judge Mary's retirement this month. Her appeals case was assigned to the COA general calendar last month. https://t.co/pJSrDtElLc — Rust Trial (@RustTrial) May 24, 2025

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Out of Prison, Now Under Supervision

Corrections officials said Gutierrez-Reed earned early release through good behavior credits, program completions, and time served before sentencing.

The tragic shooting occurred during rehearsals at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe County. Baldwin, who starred in and produced the Western film, was holding the gun that discharged.

Though he was also charged with involuntary manslaughter, the case against him was dismissed in July 2024. A judge found that state prosecutors had hidden evidence that might have helped Baldwin's defense.

That evidence included live ammunition given to a crime scene technician by a friend of Gutierrez-Reed's father, veteran Hollywood armorer Thell Reed.

Baldwin's legal team said they were never told about the bullets, which they believed could have helped prove Baldwin wasn't at fault.

According to NBC News, during her trial, special prosecutor Kari T. Morrissey argued that Gutierrez-Reed was "negligent, careless, and thoughtless" in her duties. Director Joel Souza also said she made several mistakes when handling and storing firearms on set.

Gutierrez-Reed, who had pleaded not guilty, became emotional at times during the trial. She is now serving her remaining time under supervision and has also been sentenced to probation in a separate case involving a firearm at a liquor-licensed business.