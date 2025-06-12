Blake Lively's legal team has issued a subpoena to Scooter Braun's company, HYBE America, seeking more information connected to the case. A source close to the matter confirmed this development on June 11.

The subpoena is reportedly focused on any documents or details HYBE America might have about public relations consultant Melissa Nathan.

Nathan, who had a short stint working with Justin Baldoni's team, has now been named as a co-defendant in the lawsuit filed by Lively.

According to Deadline, HYBE America holds a majority stake in The Agency Group, the crisis PR firm owned by Nathan.

So far, neither HYBE America nor Scooter Braun has responded to requests for comment.

Lively first filed her lawsuit in December 2024. It names several people and entities, including Baldoni, his company Wayfarer Studios, Nathan, and publicist Jennifer Abel.

In the lawsuit and a complaint filed with the California Civil Rights Department, Lively accuses the group of organizing a "social manipulation" campaign to damage her reputation.

She claims the actions hurt her career and caused serious emotional stress for her and her family.

Blake Lively Speaks Out Against Alleged Retaliation in Legal Battle

In her original statement to "The New York Times," Lively said, "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."

Baldoni has strongly denied the accusations. His lawyer, Bryan Freedman, recently told E! News that Lively's claims are "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious." He added that the lawsuit is simply an attempt to fix her reputation.

According to US Magazine, the legal battle has seen multiple twists. A judge recently dismissed Baldoni's $400 million countersuit and his separate $250 million libel complaint against "The New York Times."

However, he has been given until June 23 to refile certain parts of his claim.

Although the case was dismissed, Lively's legal team views the outcome as a significant victory in their ongoing battle.

Lively's attorneys stated that Baldoni's effort to silence her and her family through legal action has "completely failed," following the case dismissal.

Melissa Nathan, who worked with Baldoni for a month, was also mentioned in a separate lawsuit by Baldoni's former publicist, Stephanie Jones. That suit also referenced an alleged smear campaign against Lively.