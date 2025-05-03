Blake Lively is at the center of a new controversy after rumors surfaced that she allegedly tried to have an affair with her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, before she filed a high-profile sexual harassment lawsuit against him.

The claim, which remains unproven, reportedly emerged during a private girls' getaway and was allegedly shared by Brittany Mahomes, a friend of both Lively and Taylor Swift. According to reports, Mahomes told others that Lively attempted to hook up with Baldoni during the film's production.

The rumor was later shared online by Instagram user Katie Paulson, who said she heard it from a source.

"I just got back from a dinner with my girlfriend. She and her sister went to high school with Blake [...] in Burbank. My friend's sister was celebrating a friend's birthday and Brittany Mahomes had a private jet for all of them. On the private jet, Brittany said that Blake tried to have an affair with Justin but he wasn't interested and shut it down. I think Taylor told Brittany. Or Blake told Brittany. Either way, Taylor was in the know," she wrote.

The timing of the rumor is significant, as it comes amid a heated legal battle between Lively and Baldoni. In December 2024, Lively filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment on the set of "It Ends With Us." She alleged inappropriate comments, unwanted physical advances, and boundary violations.

In response, Baldoni filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, claiming they orchestrated a campaign to damage his reputation and career. Baldoni's legal team has argued that Lively's allegations were part of an effort to gain control over the film and distract from her own actions, though the actress' representatives have called these claims false and retaliatory. The lawsuits have drawn in other high-profile figures, including Taylor Swift, who was reportedly present at a key meeting where the accusations were discussed.

At this time, there is no concrete evidence supporting the affair allegation, and all parties involved have either denied the claims or declined to comment directly.