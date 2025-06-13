YouTube star Ms. Rachel, known for her popular children's show "Songs for Littles," has officially spoken out to stop rumors that she's in a feud with actress Olivia Munn.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Ms. Rachel—whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso—said clearly, "No conflict exists."

She explained that she and Olivia have been in contact and are focused on being kind. "We are both choosing kindness," she said on June 12. Mrs. Rachel urged others to treat Olivia and her loved ones with compassion and respect during this time.

Earlier this month, Olivia Munn shared with People magazine that she chooses not to let her children watch videos made by popular YouTube personality Ms. Rachel. Her comment quickly sparked discussions among parents online

"These kid shows drive me crazy," Olivia had said. But many fans of Ms. Rachel were upset and felt the actress was being unfair, especially since Ms. Rachel's show is known for helping kids learn to speak.

According to US Magazine, the comment quickly became a big story, with parents online calling Olivia "selfish" for not allowing age-appropriate shows.

Some thought she wasn't thinking about what's best for her children. Things got worse when some fans began sending Olivia and her family mean and threatening messages.

Olivia Munn Clarifies Comments, Says No Harm Meant to Ms. Rachel

Ms. Rachel tried to calm things down by reminding people to focus on what really matters.

"I scroll & see stories that don't matter while seeing that children's immeasurable suffering is being ignored," she said, referring to kids affected by war around the world. "It breaks me."

According to ENews, Olivia later shared her own message, saying her words were not meant to hurt anyone. "My comments were never meant to diminish the joy, comfort and impact she brings to so many families," she posted on June 10.

Olivia expressed concern that their words might be misunderstood and unintentionally take away someone else's happiness, even for a short moment.

Olivia's husband, comedian John Mulaney, stepped in to support her, urging people to stop sending threatening messages.

He emphasized that the situation had been taken too far and stressed that such actions shouldn't be mistaken for meaningful activism.

Ms. Rachel ended her latest post with a powerful message about forgiveness. "We all make mistakes and struggle and misspeak," she wrote. "It's hard to be a human. It's really hard."