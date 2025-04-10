Olivia Munn made an unexpected appearance on 'The Daily Show' this Wednesday, marking a return to the satirical news desk where she once served as a correspondent from 2010 to 2011. Her target? Donald Trump's dramatic backpedaling on sweeping tariffs imposed across the globe.

Joining Desi Lydic in a segment focused on "tariff mania," Munn helped dissect the erratic nature of Trump's trade strategy. When Lydic asked, "So break it down for us. What is Trump's strategy here with these tariffs?" Munn launched into full parody mode.

"Trump knows exactly what he's doing. He put tariffs that destroyed the global economy, so then he took them off, and now it's only mostly destroyed," Munn explained. "Now, to avoid tariffs coming back, other countries will cut deals with us for better trade terms and our deficit drops to zero — problem solved."

From there, things spiraled quickly. "No b****," she told Lydic when asked if the tariffs would then be removed. "Then we hit them even harder: 400 percent tariffs. We bomb their factories. We catch those penguins on that island, and we eat them."

Desi Lydic taps in former Daily Show correspondent @oliviamunn to break down Trump's tariff mania pic.twitter.com/nYaZU9pcpZ — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 10, 2025

Munn continued, "Ikea furniture? Comes assembled. Honda Accords — trunks full of Nike sneakers. We'll get to pee on their currency while they watch."

When asked how this addresses the trade deficit, Munn pivoted: "Desi, baby girl, it's not the trade deficit. This is all to make up for Donald Trump's enormous deficit of attention and love."

She ended the segment by playing a clip from Trump's NRCC Dinner remarks: "I'm telling you, these countries are calling us up, kissing my ass. They are. They are dying to make a deal."