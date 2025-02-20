Olivia Munn revealed she was offered over $1 million to keep quiet about a traumatic experience on a movie set, an offer that included signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

Munn shared the details during an appearance on Monica Lewinsky's "Reclaiming" podcast, explaining that her decision was influenced by her upbringing and a deep sense of justice.

The 44-year-old actress described how her difficult childhood made her fiercely defend what she believed was right, even when the situation was complicated.

According to PageSix, Munn said she would make decisions quickly, often seeing things in black and white. "Things were really black and white for me, and I would make decisions without thinking them through enough," she explained.

Olivia Munn found the situation on set so distressing that she felt compelled to report her concerns to the studio formally.

She did not disclose the specific details, but she described the experience as "really traumatic." At one point, the studio offered her a seven-figure sum if she accepted their apology and kept quiet, but only if she signed an NDA.

Munn, however, refused the deal. "I said, 'I'm not signing an NDA,' and they said, 'You have to,' and I just felt that it was so wrong," she recalled.

Olivia Munn Stands Firm Against NDA Despite Large Payout

This incident occurred at the start of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, which were significant in their timing.

This was the period when Hollywood was beginning to reckon with sexual misconduct, particularly surrounding figures like Harvey Weinstein.

Munn felt that signing an NDA would make her voice less credible, especially with the public perception that women who signed such agreements were doing so for money. "I was afraid that my voice and speaking up would reverse any kind of validity to my voice," Munn said.

Despite the pressure from the studio's lawyers, Munn stood her ground.

She vividly recalled telling her lawyer, "I'm not taking it. I want to say no now!" Munn's refusal to accept the money was rooted in her desire to protect her voice, which she valued more than any amount of money, US Magazine said.

"I know this is a lot of money to you, but it is not a lot of money to me to lose my voice," Munn shared, remembering how proud she felt when she walked out of the meeting.

The actress acknowledged that her decision was driven by anger but also saw it as a valuable lesson.

She admitted that while she might have eventually reached the same conclusion, she had to learn to control her emotions and use them to her advantage.