Oscar-nominated actress Ana de Armas has expressed her desire to become a mother "soon" as speculation continues to swirl around her rumored relationship with Tom Cruise.

The 37-year-old Cuban-Spanish actress made the comments during a recent interview with Italian publication F Magazine, where she opened up about her maternal instincts and hopes for starting a family.

When asked about having children, de Armas emphasized that the decision "is not just up to me," adding that "love is unpredictable." The Ballerina star explained that she has an "immense protective instinct toward children, because they are defenseless and innocent beings who need adults to feel safe." Despite acknowledging the complexities of timing and partnerships, she admitted she would like to have kids "soon, if possible."

The actress's comments about motherhood come as she has been repeatedly spotted with Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise throughout 2025, fueling persistent rumors of a romance. The pair first sparked dating speculation in February when they were photographed having dinner together in London. Since then, they have been seen on multiple occasions, including helicopter rides piloted by Cruise, walks through London parks, and attending David Beckham's 50th birthday party together.

Sources close to both actors have consistently maintained that their relationship is purely professional, with insiders telling People that they are "just friends" and discussing "potential collaborations down the line." However, other reports suggest a romantic connection may be developing. A source told Us Weekly in May that Cruise is "super smitten" with de Armas and has been "courting her," though the relationship remains "low-key" and in its "early stages."

Katie Holmes, Cruise's ex-wife, had also recently liked an Instagram post claiming the relationship between the actor and de Armas was "getting serious."

The actress was previously in a high-profile relationship with Ben Affleck from March 2020 to January 2021, which ended due to different life goals and geographical preferences. Before that, she was married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013. De Armas has no children from her previous relationships.

Cruise, 62, has been married three times and has three children. His most recent confirmed relationship was with Russian model Elsina Khayrova, which ended in 2024.