Kathy Griffin is opening up about her latest plastic surgery — and having a little fun with it.

The 64-year-old comedian confirmed on her "Talk Your Head Off" podcast Tuesday that she recently had her third facelift, joking about a recent Daily Mail headline describing her as having a "VERY taut face."

"Very taut is also very true!" Griffin said with a laugh. "This is my third, yes. I know that's so vain! But no one comes to my shows to see a beautiful, youthful face. You come to hear my jokes."

Griffin credited Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Ben Talei, who also performed singer Sia's facelift. She said she decided to have not just the facelift, but also work on her eyelids, a foxy eye lift, and her chin.

"There's a stitch in my chin, which you're probably not going to see unless you're under me — but not in that way," she quipped.

While the results made headlines, Griffin was honest about the pain involved. "Got the facelift, I'm gonna be honest, it's painful," she said. "So these b****es that are like, 'It's like getting a tooth filled!' No, it's painful."

The comedian also described the recovery as messy. After the surgery, she said, there were drains coming out of her chin, and she wore gauze "like a soccer ball."

She added that sometimes vanity outweighs the discomfort.

Her refreshed look wasn't the only reason she drew attention. Last month, paparazzi photographed Griffin walking in Malibu without makeup, showing her natural hair.

"I think I'm just getting papped a lot because I'm alive," she joked, adding that she never wears makeup while working out, PageSix said.

Griffin has been upfront for years about undergoing cosmetic procedures. She got her first nose job at 26 after being told repeatedly she'd "be pretty" without her original nose.

Over the years, she has undergone breast augmentation, a brow lift, a facial peel, and liposuction — which she says nearly killed her in 1999.

Health struggles have also shaped her journey. In 2021, she had half of her left lung removed after a cancer diagnosis. She has been open about her recovery and her ongoing work in comedy.

Griffin will launch her humorously titled "New Face, New Tour" on November 8 at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, following her 75-city "My Life on the PTSD-List" tour.

She still holds the Guinness World Record for having 20 televised stand-up specials, the highest number to date.