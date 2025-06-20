Comedian Kathy Griffin recently revealed why she declined a $1.4 million offer to join "The View" as a full-time host.

She said the move would have been too big of a change for her life and family at the time.

Griffin explained in a YouTube video on Tuesday that ABC offered her a spot on "The View" after she had been a regular guest.

She revealed, "I had to turn it down because at the time ... I was making about $10 million a year."

She added that accepting the job would "uproot my whole life," especially because she was busy touring, working on her reality show, and caring for her parents, PageSix said.

Before the job offer, she flew from Los Angeles to New York often for show appearances. Griffin said she covered her own wardrobe and makeup costs during those visits.

Griffin shared that she had over 20 discussions about becoming a permanent host on "The View," but grew frustrated as ABC continued to audition other candidates during the process.

Griffin recalled, "Eventually I said to my agent, 'OK, tell them if they're going to offer me a permanent chair, please tell them to just offer me the chair or not.'"

Not long after the talks, ABC made Griffin an official offer to join "The View" as a permanent host, with a $1.4 million salary.

Even so, Griffin couldn't accept. She said the timing and family demands made it impossible.

The comedian also talked about her friendship with "The View" founder and co-host Barbara Walters.

She remembered when Walters told her backstage, "'They say we have chemistry, I don't really see it but they say we do.'"

Barbara Walters Rolled Her Eyes at Kathy Griffin's "View" Rejection

Griffin joked, "'Of course we do Barbara, people love when I give you s–t.'" Walters, she said, "just rolled her eyes."

Griffin later had a private conversation with Barbara Walters, where she explained that her decision wasn't about feeling above the show, but rather believing she wasn't the right fit for its standards.

She even offered tax returns to show that she was already earning more.

But Walters "did not like that one bit," Griffin said. ABC did not increase the offer, and there was no meeting halfway.

Griffin shared the story with a laugh and honesty. She said she truly respected "The View" and the women who do the show every day.

Griffin acknowledged that "The View" is one of the most talked-about shows on TV, often generating constant buzz and online conversations.

At 64, Griffin seems happy with her choice. According to US Magazine, she still shares her life through comedy, YouTube, and caring for her parents.

And while "The View" role might have been big, Griffin clearly made a choice that fit her life and values.

Since its creation by Barbara Walters in 1997, "The View" has welcomed Kathy Griffin as a guest on 27 different occasions. Walters retired in 2014 and passed away in 2022.