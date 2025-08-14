Priscilla Presley is hit with explosive new claims in a mounting legal fight with her former business partners, who are now suing her for $50 million damages.

In a countersuit brought by Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, the 80-year-old widow of Elvis Presley is charged with "pulling the plug" on daughter Lisa Marie's life support in January 2023 as part of a claimed bid to take control of family finances.

The complaint alleges Presley ignored "warning signs" prior to Lisa Marie's cardiac arrest due to intestinal obstruction and acted "within hours" of admission to the hospital, contrary to a directive to sustain her life.

Lisa Marie had been taking actions to eliminate her mother as sole trustee of her irrevocable life insurance trust, the suit states.

"Priscilla, who knew that Lisa was in the process of taking steps to remove her as the sole trustee of Lisa's irrevocable life insurance trust, saw an opportunity to regain control," the filing alleges.

Presley's lawyer, Marty Singer, refuted the allegations in a statement to TMZ, describing the accusations as "nothing more than a sad and vicious attempt to falsely tarnish the reputation of an eighty-year-old woman. "absolutely no validity.

The countersuit is in retaliation to a July 2024 lawsuit Presley brought against Kruse and Fialko for elder abuse and financial fraud.

Presley's lawsuit alleged she was coerced into transferring up to 80 percent of her income — over $1 million — under what she described as a predatory agreement.

Kruse's 2023 breach-of-contract lawsuit against Presley claimed the actress was on the brink of "financial collapse" and was $700,000 in taxes behind when she gained control of her life.

Presley has also been involved in other well-publicized legal fights, including one with granddaughter Riley Keough over Lisa Marie's $35 million estate.

The two settled last year, with Keough willing to accept a $1 million lump sum to Presley and taking control of the estate and sub-trusts for Lisa Marie's twin daughters.