Michael Edwards has spoken about the claims that he molested Lisa Marie Presley when she was a child while he was in a relationship with her mother, Priscilla Presley.

The "Mommie Dearest" actor denied the abuse allegations that Lisa Marie, who died at age 54 in January 2023, detailed in her newly released memoir, "From Here to the Great Unknown."

He said in a statement to Page Six Thursday that the allegations that he molested the late daughter of Elvis Presley are "absolutely untrue" and that he was "shocked" that such an accusation was made against him.

Edwards, who dated Priscilla for seven years in the '80s, also explained his controversial admission of "craving Lisa sexually" in his 1988 memoir, "Elvis, Priscilla and Me."

He claimed that the passage was not true and was just the result of him being "encouraged to embellish a harmless anecdote" about the late singer, which he said he now regrets.

Edwards also suggested that the molestation allegations in Lisa Marie's book had been added to "sell books."

"The notion that I molested Lisa Marie is just a fabrication," he concluded.

In "From Here to the Great Unknown," Lisa Marie alleged that Edwards came into her room one night while she was living with her mom and her then-boyfriend in Los Angeles.

She wrote that the actor allegedly ran his finger up her leg and put his hand on her chest and between her legs while telling her "He was going to teach [her] what was going to happen when [she] got older."

According to the late singer, Edwards then kissed her before leaving her room.

Lisa Marie alleged that the abuse continued after that, with Edwards touching and spanking her, leaving her with bruises.

She claimed that he would always order her not to look at him, but she assumed he was pleasuring himself during these alleged moments.

When she complained to her mother and showed her the bruises, Priscilla allegedly brushed her off and asked what she did wrong to deserve the spanking.

Edwards and Priscilla dated from 1977—the year Elvis died—to 1984.

Priscilla has not yet publicly addressed the allegations against her ex.