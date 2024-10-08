Lisa Marie Presley was reportedly devastated after the death of her son, Benjamin Keough, to the point that she kept his body in her home for two months after he died.

During that time, she even invited a tattoo artist to come over so she could get matching tattoos in his honor, a poignant detail revealed in her new posthumous memoir, "From Here to the Great Unknown."

The memoir was completed by Lisa Marie's daughter, actress Riley Keough, after Presley's death in January 2023.

Lisa Marie's memoir shares the emotional struggles she endured, explaining how she fought to stay alive for her surviving children, Riley and twins Harper and Finley.

She reportedly delayed saying goodbye to Benjamin, torn between burying him in Hawaii or at Graceland, where her father, Elvis, is buried. Lisa Marie revealed that she housed her son's body in a separate room for months, writing, "There is no law in the state of California that you have to bury someone immediately," as she described her process of grieving.

During that period, Lisa Marie and Riley both got tattoos to commemorate Benjamin. He had Riley's name on his collarbone and his mother's on his hand.

The tattoo artist was called to their home, and when asked for photos of Benjamin's tattoos, Lisa Marie responded, "No, but I can show you," leading to a surreal moment where the artist saw Benjamin's body.

Riley writes about the intense emotions they experienced during this time. She recalls her mother sensing that Benjamin was communicating with her, expressing disbelief at the situation.

Riley also writes about her brother's mental health struggles, revealing a heartbreaking text Benjamin sent to Lisa Marie just weeks before his death, admitting he thought something was wrong with him mentally. Benjamin was ultimately buried at Graceland alongside his grandfather, Elvis, and later, where Lisa Marie was also laid to rest.

Presley died on January 12, 2023, after she suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California.

She was 54.