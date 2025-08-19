Dominican social media influencer Ariiela Lalangosta, whose actual name was Ariela, was gunned down in New York on Sunday, August 17.

The 29-year-old social media influencer was ambushed as she drove her black Mercedes-Benz G-Class, police disclosed.

As per initial reports, "Her body was found on the Cross County Parkway, in Mount Vernon, with several gunshot wounds, according to preliminary police reports."

The authorities confirmed that the probe was underway in the case of the suspicious death of the victim, and multiple lines of investigation were present.

Boyfriend interrogations and police questioning

The police have taken Ariela's boyfriend, Nata Cartier, in for questioning, but no official suspects or motives have been determined.

The police are investigating several theories, such as a mistaken identity, a targeted attack, or that Cartier was the intended target.

Dominican outlet El Caribe provided additional details of the case, reporting that Cartier is "linked to the judicial operation known as 'Operation Mayweather,' aimed at the criminal group 'Los 50-Bloque 14.'"

Her last hours

She was at a party in Manhattan's Ikon club hours before she passed away, where she worked part-time as a waitress.

According to reports, "Ariela was caught in a shootout after leaving a party at the Ikon club, in Manhattan, where she worked as a waitress."

The police are investigating whether she was followed, ambushed, or merely caught in the crossfire, but the mystery has led to public speculation.

Life and career

Ariela was born in the Dominican Republic but had been living in New York for years and was well-established online.

She also had over half a million Instagram followers and was famous for her dance performances, luxury photo shoots, and inner-city entertainment industry endeavors.

Aside from social networking, she danced and waited tables at high-end clubs, including Opus Lounge.

Her stage name, "La Langosta," was a well-established trademark among the Dominican and Latin communities in America.

Celebrities totally lost it when she passed. Tekashi 6ix9ine, for one, just poured his guts out online—dude looked wrecked.

He dropped a bunch of videos, kept saying, "No existe un corazón más lindo." That's like, "There isn't a sweeter heart." He even called Ariela his "sister." Clearly, they were tight. The whole thing just hit him hard, you could tell.

Cardi B also mourned the loss, posting tributes that honored the memory of Ariela. Their reactions demonstrated the influencer's influence in both the entertainment world and online.

The authorities are continuing to investigate, with no one arrested or charged as of Monday.