Kendall Jenner showed a remarkably different look in a recent photo shoot in Los Angeles, borrowing the style from Angelina Jolie's 2010 movie "Salt."

The 29-year-old supermodel, well-known for walking runways all over the world and being a businesswoman, styled a straight dark long wig with layered bangs, slim black shades and full matte make-up. The dramatic makeover was a drastic change from her typical style.

Off-camera, Jenner was seen in a plain gray robe and black flip-flops, phone in one hand and cup in the other, with a black shoulder bag slung over her shoulder.

August 16: Kendall Jenner arriving at a trailer at Sunset Gower Studios in Los Angeles, California. pic.twitter.com/YBXi44Pdrt — CKJ Midias (@CKJMidias) August 17, 2025

Her new appearance attracted attention since she was already in the limelight after she appeared on Justin Bieber's Instagram.

The artist shared a photo of him sitting with Jenner at a recent event in Los Angeles, where she seemed to be discussing something enthusiastically.

READ MORE: Fans are Speculating That Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn are Dating

Hailey Bieber jokingly commented on Jenner's hand movements in the post, and Jenner responded in the same vein.

The exchange came after Jenner had attended Bieber's SWAG album release party, where she appeared in a black fit dress and played indoor mini golf.

Jenner's appearance with the Biebers highlights their longtime friendship. She also spent the summer abroad, visiting Tuscany with sister Kylie Jenner and attending the widely reported wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Italy.

Salt was released 11 years ago today.



Where’s the sequence, miss Jolie?

pic.twitter.com/Xa9B5i1PAS — best of angelina jolie (@bestofajolie) July 24, 2021

In July, Jenner was out for a family dinner at The Ivy in Los Angeles to celebrate her grandmother MJ's 91st birthday.

Through her fashion projects, family excursions, and social connections, Jenner remains a key figure in celebrity culture. Her latest transformation on set, reminiscent of Jolie, adds another dimension to her evolving public image.

In other news, Kylie and Kendall Jenner were absent from their half-brother Brody Jenner's wedding to surfer Tia Blanco, reportedly due to lingering family tensions.

While their official reason was scheduling conflicts, insiders told The US Sun that "bad blood" between their mothers—Kris Jenner and Linda Thompson—played a major role.

Brody, who remains close to his mother, has long struggled with Kris' presence in Caitlyn Jenner's life, further complicating sibling ties.

Although Caitlyn attended, neither Kylie, Kendall, nor the Kardashian sisters were present. Despite the absences, Brody celebrated the Malibu ceremony, calling it "truly something special" and thanking guests for their love and support.

READ MORE: Kendall Jenner Spotted Out With Ex Devin Booker After Bad Bunny Breakup