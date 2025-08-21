Erik Menendez, the younger of the Menendez brothers, was denied parole today after spending almost three decades behind bars for the murders of his parents, Kitty and Jose Menendez.

The decision, revealed by Talia Menendez, Erick's daughter, and the Los Angeles Times reporters at the scene, comes months after the brothers' sentences were reduced, making them eligible for parole in May. Because they were under 26 at the time of the killings, they qualified for early release under California's juvenile offender law.

Erik Menendez appeared before the CA board of parole for the first time today, but was denied parole after a nearly 10-hr hearing, w/ @JamesQueallyLAT reporting from Sacramento today https://t.co/wP5tdJcDEw — Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) August 22, 2025

BREAKING: Erik Menendez has been denied parole after a nearly 10-hour hearing. He can come before the board again within three years. — James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT) August 22, 2025

Erik, now 54, was the first of the two to present his case before the parole board. His older brother, Lyle, is scheduled to appear on Friday.

Defense Arguments Focused on Rehabilitation

Attorneys for the brothers emphasized their transformation in prison. Both Erik and Lyle have earned college degrees and dedicated themselves to helping fellow inmates. Erik completed a certificate in American Sign Language and has led programs supporting incarcerated people with mental health issues. Lyle created educational initiatives and launched a prison newsletter to improve communication between inmates and prison authorities. But it wasn't enough to convince the parole board.

Family Support Played a Role

Neither was the fact that almost all surviving relatives have backed their release, with the exception of Kitty Menendez's older brother, Milton Andersen. Aunts and cousins on both sides of the family have publicly supported the brothers, a factor that weighs heavily in parole board decisions.

The Hearing Process

Because the Menendez brothers were tried separately, each must go before a different parole board. Both appeared virtually from the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego. Lawyers, relatives, and other witnesses also joined remotely via Zoom.

This is a developing story.