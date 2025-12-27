Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin is offering Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce his family's Australia Zoo as a wedding venue.

In an exclusive interview for "THE YEAR: 2025," the Dancing with the Stars champion suggested that the couple should consider Australia Zoo in Queensland, about 50 miles south of Brisbane, if they decide to have their wedding in Australia. The 22-year-old wildlife expert described the zoo's offerings as an ideal setting for an important life event.

Irwin highlighted the venue's stunning views overlooking an African savanna where rhinos and giraffes roam freely in their natural habitat. According to Irwin, couples who have exchanged vows at the location have described the experience as "life-changing."

"One of the things that we do that is the most popular is weddings at Australia Zoo. We have hosted many," Irwin said in the interview. "You know what'd really, in my opinion, just absolutely make that wedding is if it were an Australian wedding. Hit me up. I got you."

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on August 26 after the NFL player proposed to the pop star in his backyard, an announcement they shared on Instagram. Since then, the couple has received numerous wedding offers from celebrities. Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro offered to make their cake, Martha Stewart volunteered as wedding planner, and musician Mark Ronson expressed interest in serving as DJ.​

The couple has been firm about keeping wedding details private despite public interest. In an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers in October, Swift humorously discussed the couple's plans to maintain secrecy, joking about creative ways to protect their privacy. A source close to the pair told People magazine that the wedding will be an intimate affair attended only by close friends and family, not a public spectacle.​

Reports have circulated that the couple may opt for a Rhode Island wedding location instead.

Swift has been publicly supportive of Kelce, a Kansas City Chiefs tight end, frequently attending his games throughout the season. The couple has kept most details of their engagement and upcoming wedding plans confidential as they prepare for their ceremony.

"THE YEAR: 2025" airs Monday, December 29, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, with the full interview available the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.​