Princess Kate Middleton reportedly plans a major family reunion in the new year that will bring her children closer to their long-estranged uncle, Prince Harry.

According to sources who spoke to RadarOnline, it may just be at the expense of friction with her husband, Prince William.

Kate, 43, is said to be determined that her children - Prince George, 12; Princess Charlotte, 10; and Prince Louis, 7 - reconnect with Harry, 41, who has spent little meaningful time with them in recent years.

A source said that the children remain curious about their uncle, "Although it's been years since the children last saw Harry, Charlotte and George still ask about him regularly. They were very close, and video calls have helped them maintain that bond, but Kate wants it to be maintained face-to-face, even if it winds up her husband."

Read more: Kate Middleton Tried Traditional Chinese Medicine After Being Diagnosed With Cancer

Insiders say William is cool to the idea of warming up to his baby brother. As one insider said, "William is firmly opposed to showing any warmth toward Harry, but he struggles to refuse his children when they ask for something. He also doesn't want to face their questions about why he won't engage with their uncle, but Kate is insistent a reunion between her kids and Harry is essential for everyone's well-being, including her own."

Kate's overtures don't stop with Harry. Insiders say she plans to make a conciliatory gesture toward Meghan Markle, 44, as part of efforts to cool family tensions.

An insider revealed, "Kate hopes 2026 will bring peace in all areas of her life. To achieve that, she's decided to reach out to Meghan and extend an olive branch. It's not that Kate has forgotten past resentments – she still doesn't trust Meghan and doesn't plan to be close friends – but she believes William and Harry's chances of reconciliation would improve if she and Meghan can establish some common ground."

The reunion is also supposed to introduce the children to their American cousins, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4. A source added, "Kate is saddened that her children have no relationship with Archie and Lilibet, and she plans to address that during Harry's visit."

The report added that Kate's children are also pitching in with preparations by choosing gifts and treats for their cousins. A source told the tabloid, "They're picking out treats for their cousins, too, like sweets and other cool things they won't be able to get in America," per International Business Times

Her move underlines Kate's efforts to nurture family relationships amid unresolved estrangement since the Sussexes stepped back from royal life in 2020.