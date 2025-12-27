Tyler Perry has been named in a new lawsuit filed by an actor who appeared in the 2016 comedy "Boo! A Madea Halloween."

The lawsuit accuses the filmmaker of making unwanted sexual advances over several years and alleges multiple incidents of inappropriate behavior.

The complaint was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by Mario Rodriguez, who had a small role in the film.

Rodriguez claims Perry assaulted him at different times while they were in contact, often at Perry's Los Angeles home. He is asking for at least $77 million in damages, Variety reported.

According to the lawsuit, Rodriguez first met Perry in 2015 while seeking acting opportunities. The filing says their conversations were initially about Rodriguez's career, but later turned uncomfortable.

One alleged incident in 2018 claims Perry hugged Rodriguez tightly and grabbed his genitals without consent.

Another claim describes a meeting in Perry's private screening room, where Perry allegedly touched Rodriguez's leg and rubbed his inner thigh while telling him it was okay.

Rodriguez is suing Perry for sexual assault, sexual battery, and emotional distress.

The lawsuit also names Lionsgate, the company that distributed "Boo! A Madea Halloween." Rodriguez claims the studio ignored Perry's alleged actions and failed to protect him.

The complaint says Rodriguez ended contact with Perry in 2019 but claims Perry continued to send messages afterward.

Rodriguez says he decided to come forward after learning about another lawsuit filed earlier this year by actor Derek Dixon.

Tyler Perry Denies Claims

Dixon, who appeared in more than 80 episodes of Perry's BET series "The Oval," accused Perry of sexual harassment and assault.

Dixon claims Perry touched him inappropriately while he was staying at Perry's guesthouse in 2021 and sent him sexual messages over several years.

According to Parade, Dixon is seeking at least $260 million in punitive damages.

Perry's lawyer, Alex Spiro, denied the accusations in Rodriguez's lawsuit. He said the claims are false and described the lawsuit as an attempt to get money. Perry has also denied Dixon's allegations.

Rodriguez's attorney, Jonathan Delshad, said his client wants his story heard in court. "Mr. Rodriguez is looking forward to holding Mr. Perry accountable," Delshad said, adding that a jury should decide what happened.

The lawsuit also claims Perry contacted Rodriguez after learning about the legal action and told him he felt betrayed, saying he had helped Rodriguez in the past.