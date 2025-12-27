Brooklyn Beckham reportedly used his holiday social media posts to communicate cryptic messages to his family amid a feud with parents David and Victoria Beckham.

The Daily Mail claims the eldest son of the Beckhams spent Christmas in the U.S. with his wife, Nicola Peltz, while his parents and siblings are in the U.K.

On Christmas Eve, Brooklyn posted a photo of himself holding hands with Nicola, captioning her as "his everything." Earlier, he shared a TikTok video on his Cloud23 hot sauce account, walking through a city as Lady Gaga's "Telephone" played in the background.

The post stressed the line, "sorry I cannot hear you I'm kinda busy," which many interpreted as a direct message to his parents.

Beckhams Celebrate Christmas Without Brooklyn

Back in the U.K., the Beckhams sought to make the best of the holidays despite Brooklyn's absence.

Victoria shared a series of Instagram stories showing 14-year-old Harper at the kitchen table, writing in her journal, with stockings lined up and a plate of treats for Santa.

Photos also included Victoria's parents, Jackie and Tony Adams, and David's mother Sandra, celebrating alongside the younger Beckham children, Romeo and Cruz.

On Boxing Day, Victoria and David posted a video of themselves dancing to Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb's "Guilty," with lyrics stating, "we've got nothing to be sorry for."

Victoria captioned the post, "David and Victoria giving their very best Barry and Barbra on Christmas Day xxx kisses from us both xx @davidbeckham," appearing to send a subtle message to their eldest son.

Despite these efforts, sources tell Daily Mail insiders that Brooklyn "knew what he was doing" with his posts, suggesting the actions were deliberate and intended to make a statement.

Friends describe his latest social media activity as "totally unnecessary," particularly following months of relative calm after a summer dispute over missed birthday celebrations.

Brooklyn's decision to remain in Florida with Nicola's family rather than joining his own drew attention amid claims that he expects an apology from his parents for perceived slights against Nicola.

A source familiar with the matter explained to the Daily Mail earlier this week, "You can't inflict that much pain and damage on two people and then expect to pick up the relationship via a public social media post."

"The person who caused the pain does not get to decide when they declare it is over."

Meanwhile, the Beckhams' festive celebrations included smaller, intimate moments captured online.

Pictures reveal David pampering Harper and taking shots with his younger sons, whereas Victoria posting pieces of the family getting ready and also a funny video of David laughing during a Christmas Eve pedicure. Cruz shared snaps with brother Romeo.

The Rift Deepens

The rift between Brooklyn and his parents has reportedly been ongoing since he and Nicola skipped David's 50th birthday in May and failed to acknowledge his father's knighthood later in November.

Brooklyn also blocked the entire family on Instagram, including his younger sister Harper, according to Cruz, who clarified, according to People, "My mum and dad would never unfollow their son... They woke up blocked... as did I."

In contrast, Nicola has similarly cut ties with her in-laws online, sharing her own holiday posts with her billionaire family.

Meanwhile, sources indicate that David and Victoria remain concerned about the emotional toll the feud has taken on the older generation, particularly Jackie and Sandra, who are reportedly "extremely sad" about not seeing their grandson during the holidays.

Friends note that despite the feud, Victoria and David continue to uphold family traditions, including hanging up Brooklyn's Christmas stocking at her parents' home.

According to one insider who told the Daily Mail last month, "The cold truth of it all is that nobody knows when they will see Brooklyn next. It's Jackie and Sandra who everyone feels so sorry for."