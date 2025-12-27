Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are once again adjusting their inner circle after their chief communications officer, Meredith Maines, stepped down from her role after about 10 months.

The change adds to ongoing staff turnover for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they moved to the United States in 2020.

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed that Maines and Method Communications have ended their work with the Sussexes. Maines will remain through the new year to help with the transition.

"The Duke and Duchess are grateful for their contributions and wish them well," the spokesperson said.

According to People, Maines was hired in late February and officially began work in March. She became the couple's first chief communications officer and handled messaging for their nonprofit work, business projects, and public appearances.

Her role covered both Meghan's and Harry's growing list of ventures.

In her own statement, Maines said the decision was about moving forward. "After a year of inspiring work with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archewell, I will be pursuing a new opportunity in 2026," she said, adding that she has deep respect for the couple and their mission.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Lose PR Staff

Her departure comes during a period of frequent changes within the Sussexes' communications team. Over the past year, several staff members have left.

Global press secretary Ashley Hansen stepped down after two years to start her own firm.

More recently, three communications staffers exited, including UK-based Charlie Gipson and California-based Kyle Boulia, PageSix reported.

Emily Robinson, who joined as director of communications, left after only four months.

Maines worked closely with Method Communications, an outside firm that supported the couple's public relations, especially Meghan's projects.

Prince Harry's communications have largely been handled by Liam Maguire, the UK and Europe director of communications, who remains in his role.

Sources familiar with the situation said Maines' background in tech and venture capital initially raised questions, but many in the industry saw value in her experience.

One source said she was deeply strategic and managed everything from Netflix projects to charity efforts without complaint.

At this time, the Sussexes are not expected to hire another chief communications officer. Instead, Maguire will take on a larger role as lead communications director.

An agency is believed to be lined up to replace Method Communications in the United States.