Kris Jenner is making headlines once again—this time for opening up about her recent facelift and her views on aging.

In a new interview with Vogue Arabia, the 69-year-old reality TV star and businesswoman shared that she decided to get a facelift as a way to take care of herself.

Kris Jenner shared that it had been about 15 years since her last facelift, which made her feel it was the right time for a touch-up.

"I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy."

The well-known mom of six, who turns 70 in November, also spoke about how getting older doesn't mean giving up, PageSix reported.

She emphasized that aging should not be seen as a reason to stop caring for oneself.

Jenner pointed out that people approach aging in their own unique ways.

"If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don't want to do anything – then don't do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It's my version."

Her facelift was carried out in New York by plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine.

Kris Jenner just dropped the tea we’ve all been dying for! 👀



After months of whispers online about her snatched new look, the momager finally confirmed she went under the knife again — this time with celeb surgeon Dr. Steven Levine.



Calling it a “refresh” of the facelift she… pic.twitter.com/UryDFGzaz4 — kalkie (@kalkiwontmiss) August 26, 2025

Kylie and Kim Supported Kris Jenner During Her Facelift

Although fans had been guessing about her refreshed appearance for months, Jenner confirmed the details only recently. She also mentioned that she wasn't alone on the day of the procedure.

"Of course my daughter Kylie went with me, while Kim was present at all times on FaceTime," she said.

According to People, Jenner decided to speak out because she believes her story might help others.

"I decided to reveal some details because I feel it can be very inspirational to people who aren't feeling so great about themselves," she shared.

She noted that she even allowed her hip replacement to be filmed, believing that showing such experiences could benefit others.

Never one to miss a business opportunity, Jenner also found a way to profit from the buzz.

Through her son Rob Kardashian's brand, Arthur George, she promoted T-shirts with the playful slogan inspired by hairstylist Chris Appleton: I'll Have What Kris Jenner Is Having.

As she approaches a new decade, Jenner remains focused on work and self-care. "I don't know what 70 is supposed to feel like, but I feel great and I'm happy to be there," she said. "My mom worked until she was 82, and I'm planning on following suit... Maybe 85?"