Kris Jenner and her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble appeared to have a heated exchange after Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding on Friday, with lip readers claiming the moment centered around Jenner's wish to ride solo in a water taxi.

According to Dailymail, the couple had just left the exclusive ceremony held on San Giorgio Maggiore island, when video footage showed Jenner, 69, stepping into a water taxi, followed by Gamble, 44.

According to lip reader Nicola Hickling, Kris didn't want to share the boat with other guests and asked Corey to make sure they had it to themselves.

Gamble was heard telling a porter, "We're happy to travel on our own. It's what Kris would like to do." Moments later, Jenner, visibly frustrated, allegedly told Corey, "What are you doing? Do you need to talk? I told you... for God's sake... I'd like to travel alone."

After that, Corey reportedly stepped off the boat to speak with another man and confirm that the ride would be private. The boat eventually pulled away, carrying only the two of them.

Kris Keeps Cool as Cameras Catch Water Taxi Dispute

Despite the tension, Jenner didn't forget her manners. Before sitting down, she turned to Corey and said, "Tell them I said thanks," after receiving a napkin from a porter to dry off, PageSix said. She also managed a smile for the cameras waiting along the canal.

Jenner and Gamble were part of the massive guest list that included Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Usher, and dozens of other A-listers who attended the $20 million wedding weekend in Venice.

While Kris looked stunning in a black-and-white gown, the incident caught attention not just because of the drama but because it showed how seriously she takes her personal space — even at a celebrity-packed event.

A source also revealed to Page Six that Kris had initially planned to attend the wedding only with daughter Kim Kardashian.

However, she asked Sánchez if Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner could join too. "Lauren barely knows them," the source said, but Kris managed to get the extra invites.