Kris Jenner has apparently ditched her signature hairstyle for a much more daring one.

The Kardashian-Jenner "momager" Kris Jenner surprised fans with a striking new look during the family's Thanksgiving celebration, as revealed in photos shared by Khloé Kardashian on November 29.

The 69-year-old momager traded her signature pixie cut for a short black bob with bangs in snaps taken with her daughter and granddaughter.

She paired the bold hairstyle with a cheetah print ensemble that included a sheer top, wide-leg pants, and trench coat. The animal print theme was coordinated with daughter Khloe, 40, and her children True, 6, and Tatum, 2.

The new look appears to be part of a family trend, as Kendall Jenner recently debuted a similar chin-length brunette bob at an event at The Grove in Los Angeles on November 15. Khloe herself has also undergone a recent transformation, dyeing her hair dark brown.

But it isn't often that Kris herself changes her hair at all, preferring to stick with the same style she's been known for rocking for years.

Fans enthusiastically responded to Kris's new style in the comments section of Khloé's Instagram post, which also showcased the family's lavish Thanksgiving celebration.

Several called out how great the hair looked, while others were simply shocked to see the change.

The dinner featured an elaborately decorated table set for more than a dozen guests, complete with orange and red florals, candles, mini turkeys, and decorative leaves atop each napkin.

The festivities included intimate family moments, with Khloé sharing Instagram Stories of her son Tatum enjoying songs from Moana 2 during the holiday gathering.

The KarJenner mom seemed to be trying something fun and new at the time when all the snaps were taken.

She hasn't commented on the new 'do, but it's likely it could have been a wig or a very short-lived change.