Spotted in Brooklyn! Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles were seen strolling hand-in-hand on Wednesday, sparking fresh buzz that the two might be more than just friends.

The sighting marks the latest in a string of cozy appearances that have caught fans' attention.

According to an eyewitness who spoke with Page Six, the 36-year-old "Blink Twice" director and the 31-year-old Grammy-winning singer looked "very casual" and "comfortable" as they strolled through Williamsburg around 2:30 pm.

The fan said they spotted the pair laughing and holding hands, describing their vibe as "definitely a couple."

"They were holding hands and laughing together," the source shared. "He was making some joke. He leaned his head back, looked up, and she was laughing."

The source also added that both stars appeared to be trying to keep a low profile. "It was a workday and a quiet street," they explained. "It seemed like they didn't want to be seen."

Photos obtained by sources show Kravitz in an all-black outfit and Styles wearing tan pants with a denim jacket as they walked down the nearly empty sidewalk.

Although neither of them has commented publicly on the relationship, this is not the first time they've been seen together.

Harry and Zoë Kravitz out and about in New York today - 3 September pic.twitter.com/RglqnOu0ux — HS Candids (@hsdcandids) September 3, 2025

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles Fuel Dating Talk With European PDA

Just last month, the two were seen together in Rome, where Zoë linked her arm around Harry's as they enjoyed a walk through the city, adding even more fuel to the dating rumors.

Just days later, they were allegedly seen kissing at Rita's in London following a promotional event for Kravitz's new film "Caught Stealing," People said.

Despite recent rumors that Kravitz was romantically involved with her "Caught Stealing" co-star Austin Butler, sources close to the situation say the two are just friends.

"Zoë and Austin are really good friends despite all the rumors," a source told the Daily Mail.

Styles, whose past relationships include Olivia Wilde, Emily Ratajkowski, and Taylor Swift, reportedly split from actress Taylor Russell earlier this year. Kravitz was previously engaged to actor Channing Tatum before their breakup in late 2024.

Fans have been buzzing online since the Brooklyn sighting, with many excited to see two major stars seemingly finding joy in each other's company. Representatives for both Kravitz and Styles have not yet responded to requests for comment.